Marshall Libraries host Appalachian art exhibit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall University’s Drinko Library is hosting the traveling photography exhibition “Looking at Appalachia” through Dec. 15.

The Looking at Appalachia project represents local artists’ reflection on Appalachian identity and is directed by Roger May, a photographer and writer based in Charleston, West Virginia. May’s photographs, essays and interviews have been published by the New York Times, the Guardian, the Atlantic, Al Jazeera America, National Geographic and others.

“Already the exhibit has evoked interest and wonder from students and community library users,” said Dr. Monica Brooks, associate vice president for libraries and online learning at Marshall. “We are thrilled to host ‘Looking at Appalachia’ and can’t wait to share it with more visitors.”

This exhibit represents work made between 2015 and 2017 and includes 64 photographs from 45 photographers.

“It has now been more than half a century since the War on Poverty began,” May said. “In contrast to the imagery that casts the region in an unfavorable light and in an effort to establish a visual counter point, this project intends to provide a framework for advancing the understanding of photographs made in Appalachia.”

The public is encouraged to attend an opening reception and artist talk with Roger May at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Drinko Library Atrium.

Area schools are invited to visit the exhibit.

More information about the exhibit is available at www.lookingatappalachia.org.