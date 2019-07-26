Marshall University to host 18th Annual WV-INBRE Summer Research Symposium July 30

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dozens of undergraduate college students from across West Virginia will showcase their summer research projects Tuesday, July 30, at Marshall University as part of the 18th Annual West Virginia IDeA Network for Biomedical Research (WV-INBRE) Summer Research Symposium.

WV-INBRE is funded through a $16 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Marshall University, in partnership with researchers at West Virginia University, received the award to help build expertise in biomedical research in the state. Students from nearly all of West Virginia colleges and universities including Shepherd University, Glenville State College, Concord University and the University of Charleston conducted research at their own institutions, Marshall University or West Virginia University for nine weeks and will present their findings as oral and poster presentations during the symposium.

Projects include studies on the treatment of lung cancer, links between obesity and cancer, central nervous system consequences of prenatal opioid exposure, adolescent binge drinking and its influence in brain function, among others.