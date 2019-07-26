Holly River State Park hosts second Farm-to-Table Dinner of 2019 summer season

West Virginia State Parks held their second Farm-to-Table Dinner event of the summer on Thursday at

The Farm-to-Table Dinner series is a partnership between State Parks, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Farmers Market Association to encourage the use of locally grown produce.

Members of the public are invited into each hosting park to enjoy the atmosphere and a delicious locally sourced meal. The series of dinners is being held from June to September at a variety of parks across the entire state.

Thursday’s meal at Holly River State Park marked the second of nine total Farm-to-Table Dinners this year.

Attendees enjoyed a five-course meal, which included a refreshing salad of mixed greens, smoky provolone cheese, raspberries, topped with a raspberry vinaigrette; a serving of creamy tomato basil soup; grilled chicken remoulade with snow peas and crystallized ginger on baby carrots; and slow roasted sirloin with green beans, seasoned red potatoes. The meal also included a dessert of a homemade mini blackberry cobbler.

“This gives an opportunity to local farmers to showcase what they grow and it also gives that same opportunity to our state park restaurants to showcase what they can do with that food,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England.

The next Farm-to-Table Dinner will be held at Twin Falls Resort State Park on Friday, Aug. 16. The event will be held at the park’s historic Pioneer Farm where much of the food for the dinner was grown.

To view the full schedule of Farm-to-Table Dinners, reserve your spot, or book overnight lodging please visit

