Most read
- Reel Life: A collection of previews of upcoming Spring Films Featuring Women leaders
- Errors in current official radiation risk model impacted releases from Uranium processing plants like the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant
- Only Tarantino Could Blissfully Pull Off a History Revised Hollywood 1969 Love Song
- Students Experience Real-World Learning Through Summer Internship
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
- Marshall University to host 18th Annual WV-INBRE Summer Research Symposium July 30
- Council OK's Purchases, Honors Darryl Miller
- Marshall Women's Basketball Team
Holly River State Park hosts second Farm-to-Table Dinner of 2019 summer season
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 19:45 Updated 22 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Farm-to-Table Dinner series is a partnership between State Parks, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Farmers Market Association to encourage the use of locally grown produce.
Members of the public are invited into each hosting park to enjoy the atmosphere and a delicious locally sourced meal. The series of dinners is being held from June to September at a variety of parks across the entire state.
Thursday’s meal at Holly River State Park marked the second of nine total Farm-to-Table Dinners this year.
Attendees enjoyed a five-course meal, which included a refreshing salad of mixed greens, smoky provolone cheese, raspberries, topped with a raspberry vinaigrette; a serving of creamy tomato basil soup; grilled chicken remoulade with snow peas and crystallized ginger on baby carrots; and slow roasted sirloin with green beans, seasoned red potatoes. The meal also included a dessert of a homemade mini blackberry cobbler.
“This gives an opportunity to local farmers to showcase what they grow and it also gives that same opportunity to our state park restaurants to showcase what they can do with that food,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England.
The next Farm-to-Table Dinner will be held at Twin Falls Resort State Park on Friday, Aug. 16. The event will be held at the park’s historic Pioneer Farm where much of the food for the dinner was grown.
To view the full schedule of Farm-to-Table Dinners, reserve your spot, or book overnight lodging please visit wvstateparks.com.