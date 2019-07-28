OPINION COLUMN: Mark Caserta: WV “Open for Business” once again! This time murdering babies.

West Virginia is promoting “open for business” once again. Only, this time it’s not coal, steel, gas, oil or any industry which would enhance our prosperity and improve our economy.

I find nothing fundamentally wrong with delineating the state of West Virginia from surrounding states if it means attracting additional visitors conducting business, vacationing or simply enjoying our beautiful landscape.

But when we allow an evil, liberal campaign designed to attract mothers from bordering states in which abortion has been legislatively restricted, by promoting the procedure in our state, it’s time for voters to draw the line in the sand.

What’s next Governor Jim Justice, a “buy one get one free” promotional coupon? Are you serious? This isn’t marketing a competitive deal on a new automobile or advertising a new Powerball lottery game! Have our leaders lost all sense of morality? Have we become so destitute of Godly values we now choose to openly side with propagators of evil, all for the sake of dollar?

Well, the love of money is…

And nothing could be more evil than abortion providers marketing death and exploiting the ignorance of our legislators to promote infanticide for financial gain.

Except, maybe our elected officials allowing it to happen, just to preserve a vote.

My wife and I couldn’t believe our eyes as we traversed the 17th street bridge from WV into Ohio and observed a Lamar billboard which read, “Abortion is still legal in West Virginia”. The bottom of the billboard (placed in a very high traffic area) encouraged women to “Make an appointment at Woman’s Health Center of West Virginia by calling…” and it gave a phone number.

But wait! Isn’t the progressive argument on restricting federal funding for abortion clinics supposed to be about women’s health? You know, contraception, pap smears, those sorts of things?

Don’t pee down my leg and tell me it’s raining! It’s about money! And this marketing ploy proves it!

Recently, Ohio and Kentucky joined six other states in passing legislation that severely restricts abortions upon the detection of a heartbeat. But rather than reasonably looking at joining our sister states in legislation that supports the values of most of Appalachia, West Virginia liberal activists decided to “corner the market” in destroying the lives of the most innocent among us.

“The essential function of government is to protect the most vulnerable among us, those who don’t have a voice,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said as he signed the bill. “Government’s role should be to protect life from the beginning to the end.”

It seems government in Charleston sees it differently.

Social media and local reporting has exploded in protest over the billboards, which apparently span multiple areas of the state. One comment from a Fairmont, WV. resident spoke to the “heart” of the issue.

“14 weeks we heard our grandbabies heart beat,” said Theresa Singleton. “This baby is real, it’s human, it’s alive, it has a heartbeat.”

How hypocritical is it for liberals to stand firm on “progressive” science when it comes to climate change but totally disregard the science of Biology gauged by the presence of a heartbeat. Isn’t the “demise” of life determined by the absence of a heartbeat?

It would be funny, if not terribly sad, that if liberal scientists found even the tiniest of microbes on Mars, they would blast the airwaves that they’ve found “life” on another planet. I guess the definition of life is as ambiguous as the gender of a liberal here on earth.

They don’t want boundaries, unless it supports their ideology. They’re so corrupt.

So, do our tax dollars help fund this regional promotion of infanticide? Well, I checked it out!

According to the Guttmacher Institute, which once boasted ties to Planned Parenthood, 17 states use taxpayer money to fund abortion. West Virginia is one of them. Your tax dollars are funneled to Planned Parenthood via Medicaid, which isn’t protected by the Hyde Amendment, a legislative provision that bans federally funded abortions.

If it means removing limits on abortion – liberals will find a way. Don’t expect morality to be an obstacle.

On the face of this outrageous turn of events, it appears West Virginia leaders are willing to barter with the devil to perpetuate their power and influence. They’ve cast their lots with a cache of liberals from whom they hope to garner a future vote. Just like illegal immigration, if progressives can’t win in the theater of ideas, they’ll seek to win by attrition. Let’s run off citizens who represent Godly values and replace them with voters who will succumb to the wiles of malevolent politicians hoping to capture them in their nets of dependency and extort their votes.

Connect the dots, you say?

If liberal West Virginia politicians are unwilling to take a stand on protecting the life of an unborn baby, simply for fear of losing a vote, can they be trusted with anything? Anything at all?

So, what can you do? Well, it’s simple and is the answer to most of our Mountain State woes. Don’t boycott Lamar Advertising. Don’t attack the Women’s Health Center.

Go after the derelict politicians who are allowing this travesty to take place. Fire them with your vote and hire someone who’ll represent Godly values.

Only “You” can make West Virginia great again!