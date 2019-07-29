Marshall Artists Series Announces 83rd Season

HUNTINGTON, WV- As the second oldest university based professional performing arts organization in the United States, the Marshall Artists Series has served as the cultural center for Marsha

ll University and the surrounding communities since 1936, working to cultivate a greater understanding and appreciation of the professional performing arts through a wide variety of programs. “As the Marshall Artists Series gets ready to begin its 83rd season, let us all reflect on how blessed we are in the Tri-State to have had and continue to have the culturally diverse experiences that each season brings us,” says Dr. Peter Chirico, Radiology Inc. & Marshall Artists Series Board member.

Our 2019 – 2020 lineup features Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, Holiday Cirque Show with full orchestra, music legends America on their 50th Anniversary Tour, with A.J. Croce – Croce Plays Croce, performing his father’s music for the first time, New York Times Best Selling Author Sarah Vowell, and the beloved opera, Madame Butterfly, with a 30-piece orchestra. We have the best of Broadway including “Beautiful – The Carol King Story”, “Finding Neverland,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” and "Waitress. Additionally, the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival film festival returns for its fourth year, in addition to the annual Fall and Spring International Film Festivals.

The 2019 -2020 Baxter Series will feature:

The Baxter Series kicks off with the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Beautiful – The Carole King Musical at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack of a generation including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and of course, the title song, “Beautiful.”

Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench will present “The Vowels of Success” at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. Bench joined the Reds for the 1968 season and marked the beginning of one of the most successful careers in baseball history. This MVP’s honors include his election into the Baseball Hall of Fame, being named the National League Rookie of the Year, being a 14-time All-Star, and winner of ten Gold Gloves. Also, Bench was named the 16th greatest player of all time by the Sporting News in 1998. However, Bench is much more than just a ballplayer. As a sports broadcaster, author, philanthropist, and Emmy® Award winner - not to mention one of the greatest Major League Baseball catchers in history - Johnny Bench is a symbol of winning through hard work and teamwork. This is your opportunity to hear from the legend himself.

The seven-time New York Times Best Selling Author, Sarah Vowell will discuss her most recent book, Lafayette in the Somewhat United States, in addition to her other works, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Vowell was a contributing editor for the public radio show “This American Life” from 1996–2008, where she produced numerous commentaries and documentaries and toured the country in many of the program’s live shows. She has been a columnist for Salon.com, Time, and San Francisco Weekly, and is a contributing op-ed writer for the New York Times. Vowell is also the voice for Violet Parr in Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles and Incredibles 2.

Puccini’s Opera Masterpiece, Madame Butterfly, will be performed with 30-piece orchestra by Teatro D’ Europa at theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. For over a century, Madame Butterfly has survived the test of time, being the most performed opera in the USA and one of the top five in the rest of the world. The opera tells the story of a beautiful geisha named Cio-Cio San, or Butterfly, who marries an American Naval Officer who leaves Japan before finding out he has a son with Butterfly. Years pass, but she always believed he would return to Japan. When he does return with his new wife, grief-stricken Butterfly agrees to give up her son. Tragically, she resorts to her culture’s code of honor in her anguish. This fully-staged production of Madame Butterfly will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, Finding Neverland “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME Magazine. This breathtaking smash musical will be held at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Centeron Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 7:30 p. m. Based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award® winning film, FINDING NEVERLAND tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. According to Barrie, “the moment you doubt whether you can fly… you cease forever to be able to do it.”

The 2019 – 2020 Mount Series Will Feature:

The Ultimate Queen Celebration with Marc Martel, is the closest you will get to hearing Freddie Mercury live. Marc Martel will perform with a grand piano and will perform all of your favorite Queen hits. Don’t miss this spectacular event at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Queen was one of the most popular, ambitious and beloved classic rock bands ever. They were also one of the most commercially successful bands to emerge from the British rock scene of the early 1970’s. Queen originally consisted of vocalist Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon. The band became popular with audiences via their hit singles, live performances, originality and showmanship. Throughout their career, Queen achieved commercial and critical success, courtesy of hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”

Cirque Musica Holiday Show invites you and your family to WISH this holiday season - Cirque Musica – Holiday Wishes – will delight the audience at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica, with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

Direct from its sell out in London’s West End, The Simon & Garfunkel Story will feature a full live band and state of the art video production and lighting, when it plays at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. The show includes all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time, with more than 100 million album sales since 1965. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy® Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

It is sure to be a magical evening of music and non-stop hits when the iconic band America is joined by A.J. Croce in a tribute to his father, Jim Croce, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Grammy® Award winners AMERICA has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums with singles- including “Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “I Need You,’ “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” and “Lonely People”- They were considered cornerstones of the 1970’s Top 40 and FM rock radio. AMERICA - lead singers, songwriters, and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell-continues to be a band capable of transcending borders with their uplifting music and positive message. The evening opens with Croce Plays Croce, as A.J. Croce - for the first time- plays a complete set of classics by his father, a few of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both he and his father.

“THE WOMEN OF WAITRESS ARE CHANGING BROADWAY!”- Time Magazine. The irresistible Broadway hit,Waitress comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. Waitress features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own lifeDon’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Special Ticket Opportunity (included on the Superticket) :

The most prestigious mountain festival in the world, The Banff Mountain Film Festival returns for its fourth year at theKeith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 400 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all.

The 2019-2020 Superticket will Feature:

Patrons who purchase a Superticket package will receive tickets to all events on both the BAXTER Series & MOUNTSeries, along with the Fall & Spring International Film Festival, as well as tickets to The Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Fall International Film Festival:

The Fall International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – October 3 – 6, 2019 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Capernaum (Lebanon), The Shoplifters (Japan), Transit (Germany), Non-Fiction (France), Perfect Strangers (Mexico), and The Farewell (USA/China).

Spring International Film Festival:

The Spring International Film Festival will take place over 4 days – March 5 - 8, 2020, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include Woman At War (Iceland), Styx (Germany), The Third Wife(Vietnam), Pain and Glory (Spain), The Fall of the American Empire (Canada), and One Child Nation (USA/China).

Season Ticketing Information:

Now is the perfect opportunity for new subscribers to come on board. For information call 304-696-3326.

The deadline to purchase or renew season ticket packages is Thursday, August 8th.

Season Package Pricing:

Superticket (Baxter, Mount + Film Festivals + Banff):

Superticket Price 1 $1015 | Price 2 - $685 | Price 3 - $595 | Price 4 - $535

Baxter Series

Baxter Price 1 - $500 | Price 2 - $335 | Price 3 - $295 | Price 4 - $270

Mount Series

Mount Price 1 - $515 | Price 2 - $350 | Price 3 - $300 | Price 4 - $265

Series prices listed do not include WV state sales tax, service fees and Keith-Albee restoration fee.

International Film Festival

(Includes Fall & Spring Festivals) - $103.33 (Includes taxes & fees)

New season subscription orders and season package renewals for current patrons are on sale now. Deadline for season ticket renewal is Thursday, August 8, 2019. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received. Tickets for individual events go on sale, Friday, August 30th.

The Marshall Artists Series is again offering a payment plan that we hope will offer our patrons greater flexibility in their season planning -- the TWO-PAYMENT PLAN. If you are interested in our TWO - PAYMENT PLAN please call 304-696-3326.

The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Season packages may be ordered via telephone by calling our administrative offices at (304) 696-3326. Orders may also be mailed into Marshall Artists Series, One John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25755-2210, be faxed to (304) 696-6658 or emailed to artistsseries@marshall.edu. The Marshall Artists Series office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on Fifth Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-end-