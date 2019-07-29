Mader joins cardiology team at Marshall Health

Mader has been named an assistant professor in the department of cardiovascular services at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in both invasive and noninvasive cardiology. The invasive branch of cardiology uses open or minimally invasive procedures to identify or treat abnormalities within the heart and vascular structures. These include coronary angiograms, peripheral angiograms, pacemakers and implantable defibrillators. Noninvasive includes echocardiography, stress testing, vascular ultrasound and medical care.

He earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia, followed by a general surgery residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Mader came to Marshall University in 2013 to complete his internal medicine residency, followed by a cardiology fellowship, also at Marshall University.

Mader is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Cardiology, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th Street in Huntington. For appointments and referrals, call 304-691-8500