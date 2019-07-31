Marshall School of Kinesiology faculty recognized for advocacy, service

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . – The West Virginia Athletic Training Association (WVATA) received the Dan Campbell Legislative Award from the National Athletic Training Association (NATA) during its Clinical Symposium and AT Expo earlier this month. The award recognizes WVATA’s successful campaign to pass 2019 Senate Bill 60, a bill requiring board licensure for all practicing athletic trainers in West Virginia. Marshall faculty members Dr. Zach Garrett and Dr. Suzanne Konz, and Tom Belmaggio, director of the Marshall University Sports Medicine Institute, were all commended for their advocacy for the legislation.

NATA, the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers, holds the expo to unite athletic training professionals, provide continuing education opportunities and create a forum for students and faculty to discuss research findings.

Garrett, president-elect of the WVATA, said that “winning the Dan Campbell Award was a great achievement, as it recognizes our state association’s countless efforts in passing licensure for athletic trainers in the state of West Virginia. The passing of licensure for athletic trainers is a huge step forward in assuring qualified health care professionals are providing health care to student-athletes and patients across the state.”

Marshall University faculty also contributed research, received awards and provided service to the athletic training during the expo.

Garrett, program director of the athletic training program at Marshall, was invited by NATA to speak during an educational session titled “Don’t Bet Your Career: Understanding the Issues of Sports Gambling and How It May Affect the Athletic Trainer.”

Konz, associate professor of biomechanics, and Dr. Mark Timmons, associate professor of post-certification athletic training, served as moderators for presentations during the expo.

Former program director and Marshall alumnus Dr. Joseph Beckett received the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award.

For more information about the Marshall University athletic training program, contact Dr. Gary McIlvain, chair of the School of Kinesiology, at mcilvain2@marshall.edu or 304-696-6490.