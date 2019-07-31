Most read
Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes
“Since the opioid epidemic began, Detroit drug dealers have wreaked havoc and destruction in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The target that’s been on the backs of our citizens is now on the backs of the drug dealers. We’re focused in. Taking them down. And holding them accountable.”
During the plea hearing, King admitted that in April 2015 he conspired with another person to distribute oxycodone. He further admitted that he traveled to Charleston from Detroit on April 7, 2015 and that he possessed 115 30 milligram oxycodone pills which he intended to distribute in the Charleston area.
King faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 31, 2019.
Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders handled the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the plea hearing.