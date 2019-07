Hobbs & Shaw Likely to Grab Red Frag from Disney's Lion

The second week of Lion King prevailed over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But the roaring lion will have to demonstrate from long legs to prevent Hobbs and Shaw from zooming away with the red flag.

Hobbs & Shaw, a spin off of the popular Fast & Furious franchise debuts on the big screen. It's the only new "wide" release, but August 9 will accelerate new film --- and many are non franchise, non special effects hype.

After that August blunders on as the last full "summer" month (although early school starts makes this dependent on county) with an array of non animated small budget family films, a teen horror, and mobster wives take on gangster godfathers in The Kitchen.

NEW

HOBBS AND SHAW

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they've tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever - and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown's Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister - these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

AUGUST 9

ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN

Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

THE KITCHEN

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

a group of teens faces their fears in order to survive





AUG 14

ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

AUG 16

49 METERS DOWN UNCAGED

Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they've entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in the claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves





FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUN AND WED AUG 4 AND 7

330/7:00

AUGUST 11 &14









HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16

THURSDAY PREMIERE HOBBS 7 PM

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE LION KING (2019) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

STUBER R

CAST

DIRECTOR

CRAWL R

CAST

DIRECTOR

MIDSOMMAR R

CAST

DIRECTOR

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

YESTERDAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

ANNABELLE COMES HOME R

CAST

DIRECTOR

TOY STORY 4 G

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

ALADDIN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM R

CAST

DIRECTOR

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 16 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen MirrenDavid LeitchComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin TarantinoAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric AndréJon FavreauComedy1 hr. 33 min.Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen GillanMichael DowseHorror1 hr. 27 min.Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George SomnerAlexandre AjaDrama/Horror2 hr. 20 min.Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Julia Ragnarsson, Björn Andrésen, Anna Åström, Henrik Norlén, Liv Mjönes, Louise PeterhoffAri AsterAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 15 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon WattsComedy/Musical1 hr. 52 min.Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnonDanny BoyleHorror1 hr. 46 min.Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Emily BrobstGary DaubermanAnimation1 hr. 40 min.Tom Hanks, Tim AllenJosh CooleyAnimation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 26 min.Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton OswaldChris RenaudAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy RitchieAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 10 min.Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan RuhianChad Stahelski