Cabell County Man Sentenced for Possessing Child Pornography

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A 68-year-old Cabell County was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of over 150 images of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Lanny Neece, of Huntington, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. After Neece is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for five years, and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

“Our children are a priority and need protected from predators like this,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Those who sexually exploit our children should know this – we’re coming for you.”

Neece admitted that on November 9, 2016, he possessed images of prepubescent minors engaged in sexual acts. The collection of child pornography images was contained on a computer that Neece used in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Cleveland Resident Agency Office of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald and First Assistant Lisa G. Johnston handled the prosecution.

This case is being brought as part of U.S. Attorney Stuart’s ongoing initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse in the Southern District of West Virginia. This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.