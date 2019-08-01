Most read
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Charge
“Gordon had 67 grams of fentanyl that he planned to distribute,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “If law enforcement had not intervened before he could do so, tens of thousands of lives could have been lost. Proud of my team for stopping this before he could wreak havoc, pain and death.”
On December 19, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at Gordon’s residence at 416 30th Street in Huntington. Officers recovered 67 grams of fentanyl from a jar in the kitchen.
Gordon faces between five and forty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 4, 2019.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.
This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.