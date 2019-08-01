Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin & Fentanyl Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man who was arrested after a drug investigation pled guilty to federal drug trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. David Bond, 38, entered guilty pleas to two counts of distribution of heroin and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

“Drug overdoses skyrocketed in Huntington because of heroin and fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Together with our law enforcement partners we have focused our strategic enforcement and prosecution efforts on the drug traffickers responsible for spreading these dangerous and powerful drugs throughout our communities. They must be held accountable.”

Bond admitted that on three separate occasions between February 7, 2018, and February 20, 2018, he sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the DEA/HIDTA Task Force. The drugs sold on these dates were tested by the DEA Lab and confirmed to be heroin and fentanyl.

Bond now faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 4, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan A. Keefe and Monica D. Coleman are handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.