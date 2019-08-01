Most read
Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Heroin & Fentanyl Charges
“Drug overdoses skyrocketed in Huntington because of heroin and fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Together with our law enforcement partners we have focused our strategic enforcement and prosecution efforts on the drug traffickers responsible for spreading these dangerous and powerful drugs throughout our communities. They must be held accountable.”
Bond admitted that on three separate occasions between February 7, 2018, and February 20, 2018, he sold heroin and what he believed to be heroin, but in fact turned out to be fentanyl, to a confidential informant working with the DEA/HIDTA Task Force. The drugs sold on these dates were tested by the DEA Lab and confirmed to be heroin and fentanyl.
Bond now faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on November 4, 2019.
Assistant United States Attorneys Ryan A. Keefe and Monica D. Coleman are handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing.
This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.