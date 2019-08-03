Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added

Beckley, West Virginia based Marquee Cinemas announced today plans to begin renovations of its 12-screen theatre located in Charleston, WV. Construction is scheduled to begin August 12, 2019 with a completion date in December 2019, the theatre will remain open during the remodel. Marquee’s new features will offer Charleston and surrounding areas a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Upon completion, all auditoriums will feature over-sized, luxury electric-powered recliners, including roomy armrests with cup holders and an elevated footrest. The highlight of the theatre will be its two large format Marquee Extreme Cinemas (“MXC”) auditoriums with 4K laser digital projection, new floating screens, and breathtaking Dolby ATMOS sound, delivering astonishing clarity, detail and depth.

Phase One will include studios 6-12, expected to be completed in late-Sept, all studios will be equipped with new luxury seating, carpet, lighting and sound panels. Phase Two will follow with the completion of auditoriums 1-6 with a warm, contemporary, city chic color palate for the lobby and common areas, new box office, concession stand with coke freestyle and completely remodeled restrooms. Expected to be completed in December, Phase Two will include digital displays, new wall coverings, carpet, interior paint. The exterior elevation is another notable attribute and will encompass a blend of architectural design elements to compliment the building. Project completion is scheduled for January 2020.

Additionally, the theatre will be adding reserved seating, allowing moviegoers to pick the exact seat they want when they make their movie going plans, as well as affording guests the confidence that their specific seat will be waiting for them when they arrive at the venue. Patrons may purchase and choose their favorite seat prior to the movie, either online, at the box office or at Marquee’s ticketing kiosk.

"The new upgrades will offer patrons a premium experience not currently offered in the market. We want the newly-renovated Marquee Cinemas to be a welcome retreat for guests to relax and feel right at home as they enjoy a movie,” said Robin Shumate, Director of Marketing for Marquee Cinemas. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best in entertainment. For 20 years, it has been and will continue to be our pleasure to serve Charleston and the surrounding area.”

About Marquee Cinemas

Marquee Cinemas, Inc., formed in 1979, is a private, closely held theatre exhibitor headquartered in Beckley, West Virginia. Marquee currently operates 17 locations in mature, stable markets with 175 screens in nine states. Marquee’s modern theatres are equipped with the latest amenities such as digital projectors with 3-D capabilities, Dolby digital sound systems, luxury and stadium seating and attractive concession offerings. Their goal of offering quality family entertainment, in state-of-the-art facilities, that exceed the expectation of each guest on every visit is met, in part, by featuring industry leading amenities.