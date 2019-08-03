Oakwood Road Band to Present Special Concert Wednesday, August 7

The City of Huntington is preparing to host the West Virginia Municipal League as they bring their annual conference to Huntington from August 7 – 9. Approximately 300 attendees are expected.

The Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will be hosting a public concert for the group on Wednesday, August 7 at 7 p.m. The Oakwood Road Band will be playing on the stage at Pullman Square. Similar to the Summer Concert Series at Pullman Square, this event will be free and open to the public.

“In fact, we look forward to having a large crowd,” said Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area CVB. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our area to these officials who will be coming from across the state. We want them to get a sense of our vibrant downtown.”

Oakwood Road Bank, a popular area band, is known for their beachy folk and light rock sounds.

A special walking tour for spouses and family members will also take place on Wednesday.