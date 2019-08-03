Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets August Stops for Metro Valley

 Saturday, August 3, 2019 - 03:51 Updated 11 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • Aug. 8-17: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. – West Virginia State Fair, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg
  • Aug. 15: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Putnam Aging Senior Picnic, 1 Valley Park Drive, Hurricane
  • Aug. 20: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Coal Valley Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans
  • Aug. 24: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Veteran’s Resource Fair, 2805 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston
  • Aug. 26: Noon – 1:30 p.m. - Coal Valley Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans
  • Aug. 27: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – The Market, 809 Third Ave., Huntington
  • Aug. . 28: Noon – 2 p.m. – Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Madison Manor, 1329 Madison Ave., Huntington
  • “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

    The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
     
    For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at 304-989-3506
