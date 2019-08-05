Statement on Dayton Mass Shooting

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today regarding the shooting in Dayton that occurred early this morning:

"Today is a day of sorrow and grief. Darlene and I are praying for the victims and their families.

I am grateful for the first responders who acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation – they are true heroes.

The resources of my office, including BCI and victim services, stand ready to assist the city of Dayton."