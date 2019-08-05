Most read
Statement on Dayton Mass Shooting
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 01:32 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
"Today is a day of sorrow and grief. Darlene and I are praying for the victims and their families.
I am grateful for the first responders who acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation – they are true heroes.
The resources of my office, including BCI and victim services, stand ready to assist the city of Dayton."