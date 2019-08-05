Most read
McCoy Road, Others Closed for slip repair
Temporary stop lights have been set up on both ends of the project and are set on eight- to 10-minute cycles because one lane of the roadway is closed and cranes and other heavy equipment need access to the other lane in prolonged increments to drive pilings into the hillside.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate if they need to get past Summit Drive. That alternate route is 5th Street to Old Miller Road to McCullough Road.