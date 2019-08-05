Most read
California Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Charge for bringing 30 pounds of marijuana to Tri-State Airport
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 18:15 Updated 2 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“Thirty pounds of pot in a suitcase on a plane,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Marijuana is and remains illegal. We actively prosecute marijuana distribution regardless of whether it’s brought into West Virginia by plane, train, bus, boat, car, or UFO.”
The Violent Crime Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.