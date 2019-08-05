California Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Charge for bringing 30 pounds of marijuana to Tri-State Airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A California man was sentenced today to 10 months for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Gerardo Delgadillo, 22, previously admitted that on October 17, 2018, he had flown to Tri-State Airport in Kenova, West Virginia from California. He admitted to possessing approximately 30 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase. He admitted he intended to sell the marijuana.

“Thirty pounds of pot in a suitcase on a plane,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Marijuana is and remains illegal. We actively prosecute marijuana distribution regardless of whether it’s brought into West Virginia by plane, train, bus, boat, car, or UFO.”

The Violent Crime Drug Task Force West conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.