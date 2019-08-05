Most read
Huntington Man Sentenced for possession of 562 oxycodone pills
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 18:20 Updated 2 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“562 oxycodone pills,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Pills remain a serious problem. Diverting prescription opioids remains a serious problem in our communities and if we catch those violating the law, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.