Huntington Man Sentenced for possession of 562 oxycodone pills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man was sentenced today to 32 months in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute oxycodone, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Anthony Saunders, 45, previously admitted that on April 28, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of 28th Street in Huntington. Officers located approximately 562 oxycodone pills hidden under the carpet of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“562 oxycodone pills,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Pills remain a serious problem. Diverting prescription opioids remains a serious problem in our communities and if we catch those violating the law, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.