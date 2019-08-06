A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen; Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman

 Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - 06:33 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen; Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman

Cinema entries increase and more come next weekend. The question --- will moviegoers tip their toes into new stories or will they stick safely to repeat viewings of older films such as "Lion King," "Toy Story 4," "Aladdin" and "Spiderman Far from Home.". 

 "Scary Stories to tell in the Dark" debuts for horror fans but next week unleashes "47 Meter Down Uncaged" with "Ready or Not" in the wings before the September arrival of It Chapter 2. 

Although the setting is "deep in Appalachia, " the snake handling Sundance film fav, Them that Follow. It's not a documentary. It revolves around a young love affair that includes one member of the secret church (snake handling is illegal). Followers blame Satan for asthma, some one breaks a bone, it Satan. Cheating ... that's Satan too. This acclaimed film has a limited engagement at Pullman Square 16.

Also, in limited release, a promising high school football player is falsely accused of rape and  sentenced to a decade in prison. Brian Banks plays at Marquee Pullman, Marquee Galleria (Beckley) and Highlands 14 (Tridelphia). 

 

Families can receive warm licks from a golden retriever in the Art of Racing in the Rain which hopes to gather fans of A Dog's Purpose, Dog's Way Home and A Dog's Journey. Young people and tweens have Dora and the  Lost City of Gold,too.

Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Tiffany Haddish team for "The Kitchen," which has its origin among little known comic book series, i.e. V is for Vendetta, Red, The Losers and Jonah Hex. Last year McCarthy starred at this same time frame in the critically acclaimed Widows. The Kitchen has its setting in Hells Kitchen as mobster wives seek revenge on the Irish mafia. 

"Dora" is projected to have the strongest opening with "The Kitchen" the second strongest barely crossing double digits at about $11 million. 

NEW

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives

 It's 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind...but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time - stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah's terrifying home.

THE KITCHEN

 "The Kitchen" stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss as three 1978 Hell's Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia's matters into their own hands proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition literally.

The wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

DORA AND LOST CITY OF GOLD

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever - High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.


Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.


ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN

Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein, THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life - his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo.

Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.


BRIAN BANKS

Brian Banks is an all-American football player already committed to USC when he is falsely accused of rape during his junior year of high school. Despite maintaining his innocence, he is railroaded through the system and sentenced to a decade of prison, parole, and registering as a sex offender. Driven by the same thoughtfulness and focus that propelled him as an athlete, Banks continues to fight to clear his name, ultimately partnering with the California Innocent Project.


THEM THAT FOLLOW

Deep in Appalachia, Pastor Lemuel Childs (Walton Goggins) presides over an isolated community of serpent handlers, an obscure sect of Pentecostals who willingly take up venomous snakes to prove themselves before God. As his devoted daughter, Mara (Alice Englert) prepares for her wedding day, under the watchful eye of Hope Slaughter (Olivia Colman), a dangerous secret is unearthed and she is forced to confront the deadly tradition of her father’s church

 

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

 BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA

Big Trouble in Little China

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00

Kurt Russell is Jack Burton, a trucker helping his friend (Dennis Dun) rescue his fiancée from the clutches of an evil sorcerer in San Francisco’s Chinatown. (Yes! It has comedy, romance, martial arts AND special effects!). Kim Cattrall gives an assist to Russell, who is delightfully inept as an action hero who only wishes he were Indiana Jones. (“Sooner or later I rub everybody the wrong way.”) Rated PG-13
Rated PG-13

Big Lebowski, The


AUGUST 18 & 21
THE BIG LEBOWSKI(1998) “The Dude abides.” Jeff Bridges is Jeffrey (“The Dude”) Lebowski in this comedy about mistaken identity, kidnapping and bowling. Written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and co-starring, Steve Buscemi (“Walter, what’s your point?”), John Goodman (“You cannot drag this negative energy into the tournament.”) and Julianne Moore. And yes, that rug really tied the room together. Rated R
Rated R

South Pacific (1958)


AUGUST 25 & 28
SOUTH PACIFIC (1958)(1958)

Romantic musical set in the South Seas during World War II, filled with glorious Rodgers & Hammerstein songs (“Bali Ha'i may call you…”) that will make you feel “younger than springtime.” Navy nurse Mitzi Gaynor is “ a cockeyed optimist” who’s “in love with a wonderful guy” (French plantation owner Rosanno Brazzi). (“Some enchanted evening, you may see a stranger...”) Not rated
Rated NR

 Starting September 1 &4   part one     Flashback has the Lord of the Rings trilogy ---- Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and Return of the King (all expanded editions --- coming in September

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE 16 PULLMAN SQUARE

Thursday premieres:

Dora and Lost City 4 p.m.

Art of Racing 6:3o p.m.

Scary Stories  7:15 p.m. 

 

Poster of Dora and the Lost City of GoldTRAILER ▶

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD     PG

Family/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Eva Longoria, Michael Pena

DIRECTOR
James Bobin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Poster of The KitchenTRAILER ▶

THE KITCHEN   R

Action/Adventure/Drama 
1 hr. 43 min. 

CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp

DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:20PM4:20PM7:20PM9:50PM


Poster of Brian BanksTRAILER ▶

BRIAN BANKS    PG-13

Drama 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Dorian Missick, Xosha Roquemore

DIRECTOR
Tom Shadyac

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:25PM4:50PM7:15PM9:40PM

Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK  PG-13

Horror 
1 hr. 51 min. 

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Poster of The Art of Racing in the RainTRAILER ▶

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAINPG

Drama/Comedy 
1 hr. 49 min. 

CAST
Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan

DIRECTOR
Simon Curtis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Hobbs & ShawTRAILER ▶

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAWPG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min. 

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Poster of Them That FollowTRAILER ▶

THEM THAT FOLLOW      R

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 38 min. 

CAST
Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, Walton Goggins, Lewis Pullman, Thomas Mann

DIRECTOR
Britt Poulton, Dan Madison Savage

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:05PM9:35PM


Poster of Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodTRAILER ▶

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOODR

Comedy/Drama 
2 hr. 41 min. 

CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning

DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:30PM9:05PM

Poster of The Lion King (2019)TRAILER ▶

THE LION KING (2019)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 58 min. 

CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André

DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:20PM


Poster of StuberTRAILER ▶

STUBER   R

Comedy 
1 hr. 33 min. 

CAST
Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Michael Dowse

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:35PM7:25PM9:55PM


Poster of CrawlTRAILER ▶

CRAWL   R

Horror 
1 hr. 27 min. 

CAST
Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon, George Somner

DIRECTOR
Alexandre Aja

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D6:55PM9:45PM


Far from HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME   PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 15 min. 

CAST
Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:35PM9:40PM

Poster of YesterdayTRAILER ▶

YESTERDAYPG-13

Comedy/Musical 
1 hr. 52 min. 

CAST
Lily James, Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon

DIRECTOR
Danny Boyle

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:55PM3:45PM6:00PM9:35PM

Poster of Annabelle Comes HomeTRAILER ▶

ANNABELLE COMES HOME   R

Horror 
1 hr. 46 min. 

CAST
Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Iseman, Emily Brobst

DIRECTOR
Gary Dauberman

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:05PM3:55PM6:45PM9:25PM

Poster of Toy Story 4TRAILER ▶

TOY STORY 4G

Animation 
1 hr. 40 min. 

CAST
Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

DIRECTOR
Josh Cooley

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:25PM4:05PM6:45PM9:15PM

Poster of The Secret Life of Pets 2TRAILER ▶

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2    PG

Animation/Comedy/Family 
1 hr. 26 min. 

CAST
Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswald

DIRECTOR
Chris Renaud

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:25PM


Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN   PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM2:55PM5:50PM8:50PM

 

 

 

