Attorney General Morrisey to Consumers: Watch For Unusual Credit Card Fees

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers Friday to keep an eye out for unusual credit card fees. This is especially important when making numerous purchases within a short period of time, such as while traveling or back-to-school shopping.





Based upon past history, consumers may be caught off guard by additional fees for late payments, non-sufficient funds and cash advances, as well as exceeding charge limits, accessing account information and automatic withdrawals for subscriptions or services that are no longer used.



“Credit or debit cards can make shopping convenient as consumers can make purchases with one swipe,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to regularly check credit or debit card statements to make sure no unusual fees appear.”



Helpful tips for monitoring credit card usage and fees include: Keep in mind that credit cards provide the best protection to dispute charges. Debit cards are no different than cash and come with no special protection.

Learn the cancellation process before signing up for any service.

Organizations, at times, use third parties to handle their payments so note their contact details too.

Regularly review ongoing services received and know the cost of those services.

Scrutinize monthly credit card or bank statements and reconcile them against services used. If there are discrepancies, ask for a review.

