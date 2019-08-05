Pea Ridge Players Present Rock Opera

Huntington, W.Va. The classic Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” will be presented live August 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and August 11 and 18 at 3 p.m., at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington.

The cast includes a range of seasoned regional performers, including two rising vocal talents, Zac Doss portraying Joseph, and Cayce Murphy as the Narrator.

Zac Doss of Scott Depot is a senior at Marshall University studying English education and vocal performance. His most recent roles include The Woodsman in Seymour Barab’s “Little Red Riding Hood,” and Aeneas in Henry Purcell’s “Dido and Aeneas.” Zac is a member of Marshall University’s Chamber Choir and Opera Gala.

Cayce Murphy of Charleston is a junior at Marshall University, double majoring in Music Education and Vocal Performance. She is currently a member of the Marshall University Chamber Choir, Choral Union, and Opera Workshop and the Marching Thunder.

Additional soloists are Jill Cochran, Kathryn Davis, Jonathan Lamp, Sammi Mansfield, Lillian Ramsier and Cindy Westbrook. Rounding out the cast are ensemble and chorus members Richard Adkins, Ariana Hale, Barbara Hale, Caiden Hale, Joan McPherson, Ella Lancaster, George McClain, Linda McClain, Jeanette Rowsey, Rose Thornburg, Amelia Westbrook and Lane Westbrook.

Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the musical is based on the story of Joseph and his coat of many colors from the book of Genesis.

Presented by the Pea Ridge Players, the show is directed by Chuck Minsker who has put dozens of area theater productions on their feet, many for First Stage Theatre Company. Serving as music director is Dr. Alexander Lee, Assistant Professor of Voice Music and Opera Director and the Coordinator of Voice Studies at Marshall University. Choreographer is Cindy Westbrook who was featured in HART’s recent production of “Mamma Mia.”

General admission tickets for each show will be available at the door at $10 for adults, and $8 for children age 12 and under and senior citizens 65 and up. For more information, call 304-736-4467.



