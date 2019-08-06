West Virginia's Autumn Colors Express Train Hits the Rails This Fall!

The Rail Excursion Management Co., a national leader in railroad excursions and charters, today announce their inaugural 2019 Autumn Colors Express (website: autumncolorexpresswv.com) on October 25, 26 and 27, 2019. The Autumn Colors Express continues the 50+ year tradition of transporting passengers in vintage railroad equipment to Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival, held the same weekend. There will be three days of train excursions, originating in downtown Huntington, WV.

The Autumn Colors Express consist will be comprised of 25-30 privately-owned vintage railcars, with meal service provided on board to every passenger, as part of their ticket price. The round-trip train ride will feature on-board entertainment and historic narration. Lunch is available from the many food vendors in Hinton. The train will lay over in Hinton for approximately three hours while guests enjoy the Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

Railexco is also proud to announce that it is partnering with two renowned rail preservation groups, the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. of Ravenna, KY, as well as the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society of Ft. Wayne, IN. Both groups will lend their expertise to the Autumn Colors Express through their on-train volunteer programs, and vast logistical experience.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) “I applaud Adam Auxier and Rail Excursion Management Co. on their decision to continue the 50 year tradition of the New River train and the Railroad Days festival in October. The trip from Huntington to Hinton in the fall truly showcases the beauty of West Virginia and brings joy and revenue to our state,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to a long partnership with Rail Excursion Management Co. on their Autumn Colors Express venture and pledge my support to help them however I can.”

Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows: “The return of the train this fall means so much to the city of Hinton and its residents. The annual Railroad Days festival has brought thousands of people to our town over the years; our local nonprofits operate food and vending tents that in turn provide scholarships to so many of our local students. We’re overjoyed that this tradition can keep going year after year.”

Railexco CEO Adam Auxier: “We are very excited to showcase the beautiful New River Gorge in its fall colors to our passengers. I hope they enjoy their journey on these lovingly preserved railcars on their trip to Hinton.”

KSHCO President Chris Campbell: “The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation is keenly aware of the economic benefit that rail-based tourism can provide our region, and we are proud to support our neighbors in West Virginia by providing logistics help and on-train personnel for the Autumn Color Express excursion. Our organization is pleased to be a non-profit partner in this exciting excursion event which aligns with our mission to champion the beauty and benefits of Appalachia.”

FWRHS Vice President Kelly Lynch: “For nearly a decade, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society was a part of what made the rail tourism experience in the New River Gorge so popular and after a 25 year absence, we’re excited to return as part of this important tradition as a nonprofit partner. Our commitment to creating engaging and educational railroad experiences will be reflected through the participation of our car hosts and administrative personnel and we thank ACE for offering its support for our own tourist rail operations in 2019."

Rail Excursion Management Co.’s staff have a combined decades of experience working in rail excursions, private railcar logistics, and rail charters. For more information, please contact Chief Marketing Officer Lou Capwell at 812-320-3596 or lou@railexco.com