WVU Parkersburg Entrepreneur Center offers free Maker Day event for cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts

Clark Kent made changing into Superman look easy. It is challenging to transform into Iron Man, Boba Fett or Wonder Woman, but aspiring heroes and villains can find help at the WVU Parkersburg Entrepreneur Center during the 2019 Maker Day event.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, from 12 – 6 p.m., the Entrepreneur Center (located in WVU Parkersburg’s Workforce and Economic Development building) will open its doors for cosplayers, families getting ready for Halloween and individuals interested in the technologies and resources available at the center, to aid them in creating costumes, props and other projects.

During the six-hour, free event, attendees will have access to 3D printers, a laser cutter and engraver, CNC milling machine, vinyl plotter, industrial sewing machine and more, as well as expert costumers and prop-makers for on-site demonstrations.

“The Entrepreneur Center is a place where inspiration meets innovation, and the community can access the various tools and knowledge they need to pursue their hobbies and passions,” said Entrepreneur Center Coordinator Logan Mace. “We are excited for Maker Day, in which we are ready to help anyone gear up for conventions, trick-or-treating, or simply wanting to learn more about what we do and have to offer.”

Opening in 2018, the Entrepreneur Center is a makerspace where technology and creativity meet in an effort to expand the entrepreneurial Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) movement in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Monthly memberships start at just $15.

For more information about Maker Day or how to become an Entrepreneur Center member, contact wed@wvup.edu or 304-424-8383.