Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 02:55 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Sears, a two story department store, and its auto repair shops will be closing. The clearance sale will begin August 15, just in time for Back to School.
When the Mall opened Sears, J.C. Penney, Stone & Thomas and Macy's anchored the sprawling mall. They hoped that a fifth anchor department store would emerge; that didn't happen. Phar-Mor and Dick's Sporting Goods eventually took that location.
Sears is restructuring to focus on debuting small more focused venues.
You can read the press release below.
- Sears Closing (154.19 KB)