You've read about the increasing issues with former bountiful malls turning into vacant once upon a time before internet shopping. The Huntington Mall still has a hefty leased percentage, but on Tuesday, Aug 6, gad news came from the company which bought Sears/K-Mart in bankruptcy.

Sears, a two story department store, and its auto repair shops will be closing. The clearance sale will begin August 15, just in time for Back to School.

When the Mall opened Sears, J.C. Penney, Stone & Thomas and Macy's anchored the sprawling mall. They hoped that a fifth anchor department store would emerge; that didn't happen. Phar-Mor and Dick's Sporting Goods eventually took that location.

Sears is restructuring to focus on debuting small more focused venues.

You can read the press release below.