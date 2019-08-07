Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 02:55 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS

You've read about the increasing issues with former bountiful malls turning into vacant once upon a time before internet shopping. The Huntington Mall still has a hefty leased percentage, but on Tuesday, Aug 6, gad news came from the company which bought Sears/K-Mart in bankruptcy.

Sears, a two story department store, and its auto repair shops will be closing. The clearance sale will begin August 15, just in time for Back to School.

When the Mall opened Sears, J.C. Penney, Stone & Thomas and Macy's anchored the sprawling mall. They hoped that a fifth anchor department store would emerge; that didn't happen. Phar-Mor and Dick's Sporting Goods eventually took that location. 

Sears is restructuring to focus on debuting small more focused venues.

You can read the press release below.

  1. Sears Closing (154.19 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus