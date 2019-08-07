Ohio Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Columbus, Ohio, woman pled guilty to a federal drug trafficking offense , announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Brandy Yvette Hodge, also known as “Jazz” or “Jazmine,” 27, pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office.

“Going to prison for committing crimes for a boyfriend is not too smart,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The drug mules and distributors from places outside West Virginia are being prosecuted as quickly as we can process the cases and, in every instance, I push for the longest sentence permissible under the law.”

Based on information presented in public court records and hearings, Hodge began trafficking methamphetamine and heroin from Columbus to Jackson County, West Virginia, around January of this year, supplying multiple drug dealers. Police investigators subsequently arranged and executed six undercover buys of ounces of methamphetamine from Hodge on February 21, February 26, March 1, March 4, March 7, and March 13. Hodge admitted to selling at least around 40 ounces of methamphetamine in her plea agreement. Based on recorded jail calls and other evidence, investigators believe Hodge’s boyfriend was directing Hodge’s drug trafficking while he was incarcerated in Ohio.

Hodge faces up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on September 16, 2019. Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman is handling the prosecution.