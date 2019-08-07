Rails and Ales Craft Beer Aug. 10

 Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 23:21
Rails and Ales Craft Beer Aug. 10

The Seventh Annual Rails and Ales Festival at Harris Riverfront Park is coming up Saturday, August 10! In addition to being the Mountain State’s largest craft beer fest, the event will also feature a diverse variety of vendors, entertainment and local food.

General admission entry begins at 5 p.m. VIP entry begins at 3:30 p.m. Designated driver tickets will be available for purchase at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visitwww.railsandales.com

