Ribbon Cut on Remodeled BCCA

The newly-renovated Big Sandy Superstore Arena Convention Center is now open for business! The activity will begin right away with the conference center hosting the 50th annual West Virginia Municipal League Conference this week.

The Convention Center offers more than 15,000 square feet of exhibition space which allows for many seating arrangements to accommodate and create the perfect event. Because of the success of the management of the arena, revenues were reinvested into the convention center upgrades. The upgrades were paid for through the operating budget of the arena.

Contractors involved in the project were Edward Tucker Architects, ECO Engineering, Honeywell, Cornerstone Interiors, AJ Vater, PSJ Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Dixon Electric, Electronic Specialty Company, Paris Signs, Floor Solutions, GLS Electric, Service Glass, Sentry Fire and Olsen.