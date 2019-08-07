Most read
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- West Virginia's Autumn Colors Express Train Hits the Rails This Fall!
- Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS
- Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Marijuana Conspiracy
- Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman ; A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen;
- WVU Parkersburg Entrepreneur Center offers free Maker Day event for cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts
Ribbon Cut on Remodeled BCCA
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 23:25 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The Convention Center offers more than 15,000 square feet of exhibition space which allows for many seating arrangements to accommodate and create the perfect event. Because of the success of the management of the arena, revenues were reinvested into the convention center upgrades. The upgrades were paid for through the operating budget of the arena.
Contractors involved in the project were Edward Tucker Architects, ECO Engineering, Honeywell, Cornerstone Interiors, AJ Vater, PSJ Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning, Dixon Electric, Electronic Specialty Company, Paris Signs, Floor Solutions, GLS Electric, Service Glass, Sentry Fire and Olsen.