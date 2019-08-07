Prime Engineering Opens Downtown

 Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 23:31 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Prime Engineering Opens Downtown

 Welcome to Huntington  Prime Engineering! The company, located on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets, had its open house Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Engineering is based in Atlanta and has been in business for more than 28 years. President and Founder Tom Gambino and his leadership team sought to expand its operations and form a new regional office. In exploring multiple sites, Prime Engineering selected Huntington, West Virginia as the home of its new office.

Prime Engineering handles a wide variety of engineering projects including civil, mechanical, structural, MEP/Fire Protection, design, construction management, feasibility studies, quality assurance/quality control, startup and commissioning, and validation

