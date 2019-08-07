Pullman Square Thursday Concert Series Continues

 Wednesday, August 7, 2019 - 23:59 Updated 32 min ago
Don’t miss out on the remainder of the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series in #MyHuntington! William Matheny and John R. Miller will perform tomorrow evening beginning at 7 p.m. Enjoy all downtown has to offer at this concert FREE to the public.

The rest of the summer line up includes:

August 8—William Matheny and John R. Miller
August 15—The Return
August 22—Big Rock & the Candy Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster
August 29—Thundering Herd Pep Rally with Madness

