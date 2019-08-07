Most read
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- West Virginia's Autumn Colors Express Train Hits the Rails This Fall!
- Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS
- Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Marijuana Conspiracy
- Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman ; A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen;
- WVU Parkersburg Entrepreneur Center offers free Maker Day event for cosplayers and pop culture enthusiasts
Pullman Square Thursday Concert Series Continues
The rest of the summer line up includes:
August 8—William Matheny and John R. Miller
August 15—The Return
August 22—Big Rock & the Candy Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster
August 29—Thundering Herd Pep Rally with Madness