DEVELOPING... Accident at former Portsmouth Diffusion Plant?

An accident occurred Aug. 6 at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, according to Vina Colley, president of PRESS and ANWFJ. She said it took place in the Cylinder Transfer Station where an undetermined quantity of Depleated Uranium Floride seeped.

No report has been made to EPA or DOE as operators say the breach of DUF6 was contained at the door. Employees are being screened for exposure.





The Autoclave held as last barrier to the environment. Autoclave is caked with DUF6 powder.