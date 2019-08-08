Most read
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- West Virginia's Autumn Colors Express Train Hits the Rails This Fall!
- Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman ; A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen;
- Prime Engineering Opens Downtown
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
DEVELOPING... Accident at former Portsmouth Diffusion Plant?
No report has been made to EPA or DOE as operators say the breach of DUF6 was contained at the door. Employees are being screened for exposure.
The Autoclave held as last barrier to the environment. Autoclave is caked with DUF6 powder.