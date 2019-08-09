Most read
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
- Huntington Mall Loses One of its Original Anchors: SEARS
- Prime Engineering Opens Downtown
- IMAGE GALLERY: St. Joe Wins Own Tournament; Skit Photos Included
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Sundance Acclaimed Snake Handling Film at Pullman ; A Smart Talking Dog and Mobster Wives in Kitchen on Screen;
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
- West Virginia's Autumn Colors Express Train Hits the Rails This Fall!
Huntington Honored with Municipal League Awards
Friday, August 9, 2019 - 03:42 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mayor Williams and Huntington Quick Response Team members Police Chief Hank Dial, Krishawna Harless, Bishop Charles Shaw and Connie Priddy took part in a panel discussion on solutions to the opioid epidemic this morning at the Annual West Virginia Municipal League Conference. The team discussed information about the QRT’s formation, sustainability and successes, which include a decrease of overdoses and overdose deaths in the city, with leaders from across the state. Mayor Williams said he hopes the solutions Huntington has presented to fight the opioid epidemic set a standard the rest of the nation can follow.