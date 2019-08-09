Huntington Honored with Municipal League Awards

The City of Huntington was recognized twice this afternoon at the 50th Annual West Virginia Municipal League awards luncheon. Awards were given in honor of Project B.A.N.E. (Blight and Nuisance Elimination), an effort to demolish 100 dilapidated structures this calendar year, and for Huntington’s energy efficiency contract with Honeywell. This 15-year partnership will result in $4.8 million in savings and energy costs in the city.

Mayor Williams and Huntington Quick Response Team members Police Chief Hank Dial, Krishawna Harless, Bishop Charles Shaw and Connie Priddy took part in a panel discussion on solutions to the opioid epidemic this morning at the Annual West Virginia Municipal League Conference. The team discussed information about the QRT’s formation, sustainability and successes, which include a decrease of overdoses and overdose deaths in the city, with leaders from across the state. Mayor Williams said he hopes the solutions Huntington has presented to fight the opioid epidemic set a standard the rest of the nation can follow.