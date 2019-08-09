REVIEW/COMMENTARY: People kill people, not guns. All those people do not consume obsessive amounts of video game or film violence

News reporting stresses implementing meaningful background checks, red flags (reporting a violent person with plans to law enforcement so they can be prevented from firearm purchases), and domestic terrorism (racial, religious, national) that can be curbed.

Random acts of military styled AK gun violence. The political blame game encircles. No one does anything to curtail violence in schools, bars, churches, and concerts.

On the other hand, the National Rifle Association insists that even "big AK guns" are part of our "rights," instead turning focus to overlooking mental health diagnosis, allowing severely violent video games, and a blame it on movies/tv violence.

Wal Mart fell in line banning showing violent games. and films on store monitors. You can still make a purchase, though. No gun restrictions.

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week, and it does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment," Tara House, a Walmart spokeswoman, said in a statement sent to ABC News. "We are focused on assisting our associates and their families, as well as supporting the community, as we continue a thoughtful and thorough review of our policies...."

40s horror comic book deemed objectionable

Reminds me, of the late Dr. Frederick Wertham and his life long war on comics (horror in particular, but he saw Batman & Robin as promoting a "homosexual" agenda and branded the strength of Wonder Woman as another example of "gay" implications).

Wertham's thesis of horror comics causing violence in children ("Seduction of the Innocent") led to the Comic Code authority. The horror comic publishers shifted to "magazine" and continued publishing.

Dr. Wertham's research was later repudiated based on his non-objective interviews.

Films went to the Code & Rating system (G, PG, PG 13, R, X) to advise parents and institute cinema enforcement of age guidelines.

"Hobbs and Shaw" has a high body count but a lot of the slaughter comes from brick punches to the head by the mis-matched pair on a missing to recover a potentially human extinction virus code named "snowflake."

Ironically, the set up for a "war" on an Asian island receives matriarch Sefina Hobbs' (played by Lori Pelenise Tuisanoa) approval on a no guns condition --- I've seen too many family members die from guns." Have the war but use other weapons. She warns, "anyone using a gun get a beating from my slipper (flip flop)."

When a social crisis affects the nation, film, television, and other creative endeavors often face contributory blame.

Europe and America continue cultural wars. Europe does not have guns widely available and often their films sidestep violence crossing the American taboo of nudity and sex scenes. At least one scholar suggested that the limits on violence force European filmmakers to write more intimate stories and hence an increase in story advancing sexual encounters.

Censors wanted the character changed to white; the published declined

Strangely, one of the most disgustedly medieval violent films released, "Mark of the Devil," provided patrons with a "free vomit bag." It had an R rating. But I overheard a ticket booth conversation with a mom. Despite the warning of graphic violence, she responded her teen could see it "as long as there is no nudity."

One of the mass murderers supposedly in high school had a page of dudes to shoot and girls to rape. Nothing happened until he opened fire years later.

Blaming various media which does restrict participants based on content is 99% scapegoating. An exception -- which would fall under mental health diagnosis --- would be a viewer obsessed with a particular form of violence by watching it repeatedly . "Natural Born Killers" got into that stigma and after a mass shooting, it was put off. "Collateral Damage" starting the "Arnold" concerned explosives; it was put off after 9/11.

"The Hunt" is the latest flick to stir ire. It's a parody of "The Purge" and "Hunger Games" but the "elites" are hunting political "deplorables."

Not commenting on the gun violence in "The Hunt," Fox News has called it a "racist" movie from "Liberal Hollywood."

The Beast wrote:

"Though he did not name the movie, Trump was almost certainly referring to The Hunt, an upcoming, blood-soaked satire starring Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, and Emma Roberts, and produced by Jason Blum. The thriller takes place at “the manor,” where wealthy, liberal elites hunt and kill for sport a group of political “deplorables” who’ve been captured as prey. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter published a story revealing that The Hunt features “blue-state characters” selecting their targets based on whether they expressed anti-abortion opinions or uttered the N-word on Twitter.

“‘War is war,’ says one character after shoving a stiletto heel through the eye of a denim-clad hillbilly,” THR reported.

Newly web must participate in deadly Ready or Not game

(A widow of a massacre victim just told the American leader, "We are not animals to hunt in the streets." )

After the rise of "torture cinema" horror flicks, the genre has stepped back to basic scares. Me Too seems to be keeping female nudity to a minimum. Language barrages are down too.

The same theory about media inciting violence could be made for speeches and a particular hate book read over and over by the dude who blew up the Oklahoma City federal building.

LET'S GET SERIOUS. Political obstruction needs to end and both parties get down to talking , looking for some common ground. The "bad guy" appears to point to the NRA, which favors gun ownership and is paranoid that any proactive precautions ( banning Ak's and weapons of war, red flag laws, background checks) will lead to government removal of guns from the hands of citizens.

As for video games , flicks, stage performances, and "the tube," step back and analyze: If the premise was accurate this phenomenon would have erupted decades ago when Mr. Ness battled mobsters and prohibition. However, it is a parental responsibility to be aware of the screen consumption of their children, particularly since they don't have to go to the arcade or a cinema, they can watch in in their room on a computer or smart phone screen.