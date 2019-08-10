Playground brings joy to Project Hope, city mission children

Marshall Health has completed its last phase of renovations at Project Hope for Women & Children to include a new playground and courtyard for its youngest residents.

As part of a $75,000 donation from The Health Plan, Marshall Health installed new playground equipment, rubber mulch, a basketball court, bicycle rack, benches and cornhole boards in the courtyard at the center of Project Hope for Women & Children, a comprehensive residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorder and their children. The courtyard also features a two-story mural of an apple tree by local artist, Beverly St. Lawrence. A grilling area and updated outdoor furniture complete the space.

“It’s important for our children to feel at home during their stay at Project Hope,” said Jessica Tackett, M.A., director of Project Hope for Women & Children. “This beautiful outdoor living space is an extension of their apartments and provides a safe space for the children to play outside.”

In addition to serving the 12 women and 19 children who currently reside at Project Hope, Huntington City Mission residents also have access to the courtyard and playground. Officials from Marshall Health and the Huntington City Mission thanked The Health Plan during a cookout and official dedication of the playground on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“We are proud to partner with Marshall Health and support such a worthwhile mission,” said James M. Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan. “As a community-based organization, there is nothing more important to our future than the health and well-being of mothers and their children. We are thankful to be a part of Project Hope and the City of Huntington.”

In addition to playground, The Health Plan also sponsored two apartments at the facility, providing kitchen appliances, furniture and day-to-day living essentials. For more information or find out how you can support Project Hope for Women & Children, visit www.marshallhealth.org/projecthope or call Tackett at 304-696-HOPE (4673).