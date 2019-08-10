Cabell Welcomes Families Back to School with Open House and Orientation Events

Cabell County Schools is welcoming all students and staff back for a new, “awesome” school year. The first day of school for most students is Wednesday, August 14.



However, you can meet your teachers, school leaders and enjoy fun activities before school officially begins at open house and orientation events planned for every school in the district. Here’s the complete list:

Elementary Schools

Altizer – Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Central City - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Cox Landing - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Culloden - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Davis Creek - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Explorer Academy - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Guyandotte - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Highlawn - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Hite Saunders - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Martha - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Meadows - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Milton - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Milton Pre-K - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Nichols - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Ona - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Salt Rock - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Southside - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Spring Hill - Tuesday, August 13, 4:00 to 6:00 PM

Village of Barboursville – Tuesday, August 13, 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Barboursville Park

Middle Schools

Huntington East

- 6th grade orientation – Thursday, August 8, 6:00 to 7:30 PM

- 7th and 8th grade orientation – Thursday, August 22, 6:00 to 7:30 PM

Barboursville Middle School

- 6th grade orientation – Thursday, August 8, 6:00 PM

- 7th and 8th grade orientation – Monday, August 26, 6:00 PM

Huntington Middle School

- 6th grade orientation – Thursday, August 8, 5:30 to 7:30 PM

- Teacher Meet and Greet at Central City, Monday, August 12, 5:30 to 7:30 PM

- Teacher Meet and Greet at AD Lewis Community Center, Tuesday, August 13, 5:30 to 7:30 PM

- 7th and 8th grade orientation – Tuesday, August 27, 5:30 to 7:30 PM

Crossroads Academy (Former Alternative School) Open House – Tuesday, August 20, 3:00 to 5:00 PM

Milton Middle School

- 6th grade orientation - Thursday, August 8, 6:00 PM

- 7th and 8th grade orientation – Thursday, August 22, 6:00 PM

High Schools

Huntington High

- Orientation - Monday, August 12, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM





Cabell County Career Technology Center

- Orientation – Monday, August 12, 4:00 to 6:00 PM





Cabell Midland High

- Open House - Monday, August 12, 5:00 to 7:00 PM

- Freshman Orientation - Tuesday August 6, 5:00 to 7:00 PM