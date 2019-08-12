Most read
Huntington Day Celebrated by Reds
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 02:03 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Mayor Steve Williams tossed the first ball --- an activity that he hopes will come soon to the lot across from the former B.A.S.F. plant where Marshall's baseball team will call home.
On Saturday, the city celebrates all things Italian at the annual Italiano! Italian Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The August 17 event in downtown Huntington will feature live entertainment and plenty of Italian food and beverages, with proceeds benefiting the Facing Hunger Foodbank. The festival will take place on 4th Avenue between 8th & 10th Streets! For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.