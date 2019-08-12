Huntington Day Celebrated by Reds

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, August 12, 2019 - 02:03 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Day Celebrated by Reds
Photo Mayor's Office

Sunday the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio celebrated the City of Huntington and recognized its Huntington Walks campaign.

Mayor Steve Williams tossed the first ball --- an activity that he hopes will come soon to the lot across from the former B.A.S.F. plant where Marshall's baseball team will call home. 

On Saturday, the city celebrates all things Italian at the annual Italiano! Italian Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The  August 17 event in downtown Huntington will feature live entertainment and plenty of Italian food and beverages, with proceeds benefiting the Facing Hunger Foodbank. The festival will take place on 4th Avenue between 8th & 10th Streets! For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus