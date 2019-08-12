Hobbs & Shaw Again Win Checkered Flag; Scary Stories Shivers to #2' Don't Miss the Snake Handling Drama

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stratham (Hobbs & Shaw) gained its second checkered flag, as the Fast & Furious deep cover spin off punched its way with blazing races, knuckle sandwiches, and fancy martial arts footwork. Vanessa Kirby as a wild child Hattie earns her share of knock downs taking out antagonists whether in heels, boots or barefoot.

Guaranteeing set pieces of fast wheels despite the counter agent and world ending virus scenario, the duo start in the city repelling down a skyscraper before the "can they do that" mountain dirt road tow truck snagging a "vehicle." (saves a spoiler).

Solid performances and well choreographed hand to hand stunts guarantee a new adventure. Stay for the credits... all of them!

Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water) penned the screenplay and was one of the producers of "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," which out-chilled projections to finish a strong #2. "Lion King" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" came in third and fourth, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Not faring well in the heavy slate of new films seeking viewers were "Art of Dancing in the Rain" and "The Kitchen."

Catch the snake handling Sundance praised "Them That Follow," which was shot in Ohio, which has an exclusive engagement at Pullman. Get the word out. It's not well known so the best marketing is word of mouth.

"Angry Birds II" sweeps in mid-week for a jump on family audiences. "Good Boys," "Blinded by the Light" and "47 Meter Down Uncaged" will open Friday.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

WEDNESDAY 3:30/7:00

NEXT FLASHBACK

AUG 18 AND 21

Reminder: The early Angry Birds opening will shake up cinema schedules, catch you're "put off" choice now.

We'll have more on what's coming in Aug/Sept later in the week.