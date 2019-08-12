Most read
- OPINION... CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL REALISM: The Hunt Must Be Shown, but Not in the Current Political Uproar
- Playground brings joy to Project Hope, city mission children
- OPINION MARK CASERTA : Is Huntington one of Most Dangerous Cities?
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- Tina Brooks Resigns from Huntington City Council
- Huntington Council Votes on Bridge
- Marshall Tops UCF in Final Home Game
- Marquee Upgrading Charleston's Southridge Venue; Two Marquee Extreme Auditoriums to be Added
DOE opens investigation of Piketon Nuke Plant
A classified landfill contains remains of the contaminated Huntington Pilot Plant buried in 1979.
Contents of Letter:
Mr. Bobby Smith
Program Manager Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC 3930 US-23
Piketon, Ohio 45661
Dear Mr. Smith:
Department of Energy
Washington, DC 20585
page1image1237608624
August 8, 2019
This letter serves as notification the Office of Enforcement will conduct an investigation of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC’s (FBP) radiation protection program. This investigation is pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 C.F.R. § 820.21, Investigations, and will include an onsite visit and interviews with contractor personnel.
A request for documents to support this investigation will be provided separately via e- mail. Your cooperation to ensure timely submission of all requested documents to our office by the requested date is appreciated.
Under the Major Fraud Act (MFA), as amended, 41 U.S.C. § 4310, this investigation may be a proceeding commenced by the United States that relates to a violation of, or the failure to comply with, a Federal regulation. Costs incurred in connection with such a proceeding are subject to the reimbursement restrictions of the MFA implemented at
48 C.F.R. § 31.205-47. As a result, FBP should track any costs incurred that are directly attributable to supporting the investigation, subsequent to receipt of this letter, and segregate them from other potentially allowable costs.
If you have any questions concerning this letter, please contact me at (301) 903-7707. Sincerely,
cc: Robert Edwards, III, PPPO Doug Fogel, FBP
Kevin L. Dressman
Director
Office of Enforcement
Office of Enterprise Assessments
- Letter Notifying of Investigation (160.61 KB)
- Nuclear-Watch-NM-CT-PEIS-SA-Comments-8-12-19.pdf (1.31 MB)