DOE opens investigation of Piketon Nuke Plant

On August 8, 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Enterprise Assessments’ Office of Enforcement notified Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC, of its intent to investigate potential noncompliances with DOE nuclear safety program requirements (10 C.F.R. Part 830 and 835) related to the radiation protection program implementation deficiencies at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

A classified landfill contains remains of the contaminated Huntington Pilot Plant buried in 1979.

Mr. Bobby Smith

Program Manager Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC 3930 US-23

Piketon, Ohio 45661



Dear Mr. Smith:



Department of Energy



Washington, DC 20585



August 8, 2019



This letter serves as notification the Office of Enforcement will conduct an investigation of Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC’s (FBP) radiation protection program. This investigation is pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 C.F.R. § 820.21, Investigations, and will include an onsite visit and interviews with contractor personnel.



A request for documents to support this investigation will be provided separately via e- mail. Your cooperation to ensure timely submission of all requested documents to our office by the requested date is appreciated.



Under the Major Fraud Act (MFA), as amended, 41 U.S.C. § 4310, this investigation may be a proceeding commenced by the United States that relates to a violation of, or the failure to comply with, a Federal regulation. Costs incurred in connection with such a proceeding are subject to the reimbursement restrictions of the MFA implemented at



48 C.F.R. § 31.205-47. As a result, FBP should track any costs incurred that are directly attributable to supporting the investigation, subsequent to receipt of this letter, and segregate them from other potentially allowable costs.



If you have any questions concerning this letter, please contact me at (301) 903-7707. Sincerely,





cc: Robert Edwards, III, PPPO Doug Fogel, FBP



Kevin L. Dressman

Director

Office of Enforcement

Office of Enterprise Assessments