Tina Brooks Resigns from Huntington City Council

Anyone who wants to fill the vacant seat should submit to the City Clerk’s Office an application that should include, at minimum, his or her name, address, phone number, education, work experience and civic involvement. The application must be signed before the City Clerk or a notary. Additional information provided is at the applicant’s discretion.

Qualifications for consideration as a member of Huntington City Council are as follows:

-- Shall be a citizen of the United States and the State of West Virginia.

-- Shall be a qualified elector and resident of the city and of the district in which they serve.

-- Shall remain a resident of said district during the term of office.

-- Members shall not during their term of office hold any other public office, be a member of any political executive committee or be an employee of the city.

The City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 at City Hall, must receive applications no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. City Council will interview applicants and select a replacement to fill Brooks’ seat at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Brooks’ term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information about the application process or about the geographical boundaries of District 9, which includes the neighborhoods of Guyandotte, Altizer, Arlington Park and neighboring areas, call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-696-5540 (then press option 8) or email millerb@huntingtonwv.gov.