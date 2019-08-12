CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Columbus, Ohio man pled guilty to federal drug distribution and firearm offenses, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. D’Alfonza Mikell, 26, pled guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“Meth. Heroin. Firearm. And in a McDonald’s parking lot no less,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Definitely not a happy meal. Drug dealers aren’t wanted here and we’ll do everything within our power to remove them from our communities and to protect West Virginia families.”

On January 10, 2019, detectives with the Metro Drug Enforcement Network Team stationed themselves around the McDonald’s parking lot of Washington Street East, in Charleston. They had been warned that Mikell had come from Ohio and would be conducting a drug transaction that morning. A white pickup truck, with Mikell and three other individuals inside, pulled in and parked. Detectives watched as the defendant met with a confidential source. After meeting with the confidential source, MDENT detectives approached the truck in which Mikell was seated. Mikell was ordered out of the truck and at that time, detectives observed a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol hidden underneath his leg. The defendant also had over 25 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of heroin inside his jacket pocket. Digital scales, 13 more grams of methamphetamine, and 2 more grams of heroin were inside the truck’s console.

Mikell faces a minimum of 5 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on December 16, 2019. Assistant United States Attorneys L. Alexander Hamner and Erik Goes are handling the prosecution.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing.