Cabell County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Oxycodone

“Selling pills from his house and adding to the death, destruction and chaos of an epidemic,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Pill dealers have caused death and destruction across our state. Not anymore.”

On June 20, 2018, Vance sold 20, 30-milligram oxycodone pills for $700 to a person working as a confidential informant for the Drug Enforcement Administration. The sale occurred in the driveway of Vance’s Crestmont Drive home.

Vance had on prior occasions made two additional sales, both involving 10 30-milligram oxycodone pills. Those sales occurred on May 31 and June 12, 2018. On July 2, 2018, law enforcement served a search warrant at Vance’s residence and found more oxycodone pills, hydrocodone pills and marijuana. They also recovered approximately $3500 in cash.

Vance faces up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $1 million dollars when he is sentenced on November 18, 2019. The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. United Stated District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Greg McVey is handling the prosecution.