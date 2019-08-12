HMDA Sells Flint Property to Marshall for Stadium

The Field of Dreams will soon come true. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has voted to sell two former Flint/BASF properties to Marshall for $468,000. They will be used to build a baseball stadium; bids will be awarded in November with construction to begin next year.

The location is on the northside of Fifth Avenue. Huntington acquired the property in part with funds won in the America's Best Communities competition.

In an interview a few years ago, Mayor Steve Williams considered the stadium one of his top projects .