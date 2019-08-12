HMDA Sells Flint Property to Marshall for Stadium

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, August 12, 2019 - 23:39

The Field of Dreams will soon come true. The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has voted to sell two former Flint/BASF properties to Marshall for $468,000. They will be used to build a baseball stadium; bids will be awarded in November with construction to begin next year. 

The location is on the northside of Fifth Avenue. Huntington acquired the property in part with funds won in the America's Best Communities competition. 

In an interview a few years ago, Mayor Steve Williams considered the stadium one of his top projects .

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus