HMDA Sells Flint Property to Marshall for Stadium
The location is on the northside of Fifth Avenue. Huntington acquired the property in part with funds won in the America's Best Communities competition.
In an interview a few years ago, Mayor Steve Williams considered the stadium one of his top projects .