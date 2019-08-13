Class of 2019 Chosen by WV Executive, WVU Law

Charleston, WV – United States District Court Judge Irene Berger; Ellen Cappellanti, managing member at Jackson Kelly PLLC; Allyson Chandler, member of the West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law Class of 2019; Elliot Hicks, owner of Hicks Resolutions and Ellerbee Enterprises, Inc.; Tom Lane, partner at Bowles Rice; and Kate Roberts White, access to services manager for Legal Aid of West Virginia, have been named to the Lawyers & Leaders Class of 2019 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine and WVU College of Law.

The honors program recognizes the accomplishments of legal professionals who have made a positive impact on the state and the nation and dedicated their careers to serving others and their communities. The Lawyers & Leaders Class of 2019 will be honored at a reception at WVU College of Law on August 22.

The other inductees of the 2019 class include: Ola Adekunle, patent counsel for Google LLC; Patrick Casey and Sandra Chapman, founding members of Casey & Chapman, PLLC; Scott Holcomb, representative for the State of Georgia and partner at Holcomb + Ward, LLP; Marcie McClintic Coates, head of global policy for Mylan; Teresa McCune, chief public defender for the Public Defender Corporation for the Thirtieth Judicial Circuit; Jill Cranston Rice, partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; Melissa Settles Watkins, member at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC; Joshua Weishart, professor of law at WVU; and Stephen Scott, member of the WVU College of Law Class of 2019.

“The WVU College of Law is proud to continue partnering with West Virginia Executive magazine on the Lawyers & Leaders awards,” says Gregory Bowman, dean of WVU College of Law. “The individuals honored this year have demonstrated superb leadership, a strong commitment to service and a deep love of the state of West Virginia. We are so proud to honor them and celebrate their wonderful accomplishments.”

WVE, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.