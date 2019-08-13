Mark Caserta: Liberal Democrats run “shamelessly” on a socialist platform.

Democrats used to attempt to “hide” their socialist tendencies from potential voters.

Folks, it’s high time you take note of exactly what liberal Democrats are willing to do to our country, simply to beat President Trump. There is nothing they wouldn’t do, legal or otherwise, to see him fail. If it means our country returns to high unemployment, a low labor participation rate, record food stamps and poverty, and international embarrassment, then so be it.

And they don’t plan to “earn” enough votes to beat him in the 2020 presidential election. They plan to buy them – with your tax dollars, of course.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) proposes forgiving the student debt of 45 million Americans, roughly 1.6 trillion dollars, and that we pay for it by taxing the wealthy. Sanders is, of course, an unapologetic socialist.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), aka: Pocahontas), along with other Democrat presidential candidates are doubling down on opening our borders and essentially decriminalizing illegal immigration. Additionally, Warren believes those who illegally overstay student visas, should be allowed to stay in America indefinitely.

Could that be the definition of an “Indian giver?” (Sorry, couldn’t resist)

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) wants to end private health insurance and force everyone into a government-run, universal healthcare program. Harris told CNN, “I’m a progressive Democrat. I am a Democrat, I’m a proud Democrat. I’m not a socialist.”

Uh…what’s the difference, Ms. Harris. Oh, and by the way, the government can’t run what it’s got now, much less an additional twenty percent of the economy. Putting the government in charge of healthcare would be like putting film maker, Michael Moore, in charge of the buffet at Golden Corral.

“Sleepy” Joe Biden vows to raise the corporate tax rates back to the Obama era, per the New York Post. Yes, Mr. Biden, that’s exactly what Americans are looking for – a return to the inept policies of a community organizer who set a new “low” standard for the U.S. presidency.

Oh, and it’s time for your afternoon “gaffe”.

Why, pray tell, do you suppose these Democrat (not Democratic) candidates offer “freebies” to students, illegals and the economically-deprived? If you believe it’s out of compassion, I’ve got some beach front property in Harlan, KY. to sell! It’s about garnering a sustainable voter base for years to come!

Frankly, Democrats believe Americans are just ignorant enough to fall for their ploy to “purchase” enough votes to beat Donald Trump. And they’re not doing a very good job at hiding it – for those watching.

Ask yourself, “What has the Democrat Party done for me since re-gaining the House of Representatives?” Instead of doing their job and working for the American people, they’re using your hard-earned money to continue a witch hunt against President Trump!

Afterward, ask yourself what President Trump has done for this country in just over 30 months? The “wins” are unprecedented! And he’s done it, despite the leftist Democrats, the media, and some Republicans!

One may be compelled to ask the question, “Do liberal Democrats hate Trump more than they love their country?”

Well, does Hillary Clinton wear pant suits? Unequivocally, (and thank goodness) YES!

Destroying Trump simply outweighs serving our country for liberal Democrats. If this doesn’t meet the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, I’m not sure what does. Isn’t it ironic these criminals seek to impeach President Trump! Talk about diversion tactics!

It’s time these dysfunctional, pseudo representatives be ousted. If their employment was contingent upon their performance, like the rest of Americans, they would be unemployed.

If these Democrat presidential candidates think America is such a bad place, let’s give them a productive use for our tax dollars and purchase them “one-way’ tickets to Venezuela. Let them run for office there.

They’ll also gain some perspective on the truths of socialism, where everyone is, indeed, equal.

Equally poor.