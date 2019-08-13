Bar Patron Sues CNN Anchor for "rubbing" Assault

 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 19:40 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources

A Hampton's bar patron has sued CNN anchor, Don Lemon, for an assault inside the establishment. The complaint alleges that the plaintiff had blogs that were critical of CNN ("Fake News") and the anchor. 

The plaintiff allegedly demanded $1.5 million dollars from Lemon to not file the suit. The anchor declined.

“The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts,” a CNN spokesperson told Mediaite in a statement. “This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon. Don categorically denies these claims and this matter does not merit any further comment at this time.”

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/man-sues-cnns-don-lemon-for-alleged-assault-at-sag-harbor-bar/

A copy of the verified complaint may be downloaded below.

A suit outlines grievances between plaintiff and defendant. 

  1. Suit against Lemon (229.76 KB)
