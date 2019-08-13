Most read
- DOE opens investigation of Piketon Nuke Plant
- Tina Brooks Resigns from Huntington City Council
- Second Former Huntington Postal Employee Pleads Guilty to Federal Marijuana Charge
- Class of 2019 Chosen by WV Executive, WVU Law
- Huntington Council Votes on Bridge
- OPINION... CENSORSHIP & SOCIAL REALISM: The Hunt Must Be Shown, but Not in the Current Political Uproar
- HMDA Sells Flint Property to Marshall for Stadium
- Cabell County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Oxycodone
"Angry Birds" taking on Racing "Hobbs," "Uncaged," "Blinded," and a missing "Bernadette"
This pause in blockbusters will end Sept. 5 when the evil clown brings his circus of horror back to town for the second helping of "It."
LIMITED RELEASE PULLMAN 16
FAREWELL
After learning their beloved matriarch has terminal lung cancer, a family opts not to tell her about the diagnosis, instead scheduling an impromptu wedding-reunion back in China. Headstrong and emotional writer Billi rebels against her parents' directive to stay in New York and joins the family as they awkwardly attempt to rekindle old bonds, throw together a wedding that only grandma is actually looking forward to, and surreptitiously say their goodbyes
NEW THIS WEEK
ANGRY BIRDS 2
The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT
"Blinded by the Light" is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra) a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of The Boss, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in Springsteen's powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.
GOOD BOYS
Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor and Lucas decide to use Max's dad's drone - which Max is forbidden to touch - to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls.
47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED
47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju) exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hel
STARTS FRIDAY
MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE
WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE PG-13Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, Laurence Fishburne
DIRECTOR
Richard Linklater
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D | Reserved1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
GOOD BOYS RComedy
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis
DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13Horror
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo
DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:30PM5:00PM7:25PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT PG-13Comedy/Drama
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles Chapman
DIRECTOR
Gurinder Chadha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage
DIRECTOR
Thurop Van Orman, John Rice
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM6:50PM 3D3:50PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD PGFamily/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Eva Longoria, Michael Pena
DIRECTOR
James Bobin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
THE KITCHEN RAction/Adventure/Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp
DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM6:20PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
BRIAN BANKS PG-13Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Dorian Missick, Xosha Roquemore
DIRECTOR
Tom Shadyac
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:05PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13Horror
1 hr. 51 min.
CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn
DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:30PM7:15PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN PGDrama/Comedy
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan
DIRECTOR
Simon Curtis
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren
DIRECTOR
David Leitch
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD RComedy/Drama
2 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning
DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:30PM9:05PM
TRAILER ▶
THE LION KING (2019)PGAnimation/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André
DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE FAREWELL PGComedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Jim Liu, Gil Perez-Abraham, Ines Laimins
DIRECTOR
Lulu Wang
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME PG-13Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal
DIRECTOR
Jon Watts
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM3:05PM6:05PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
ALADDIN PGAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical
2 hr. 08 min.
CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar
DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:00PM5:55PM9:35PM
TIMES WILL BE ADDED FOR ADDITIONAL CINEMAS SOON....