"Angry Birds" taking on Racing "Hobbs," "Uncaged," "Blinded," and a missing "Bernadette"

"Angry Birds II," a family friendly animation, has opened early for an edge on weekend plans. It's battle "Hobbs:" for top of the box. 47 Meters Down Uncaged and Good Boys anticipate to be third and fourth in the derby. "Where'd You go Bernadette" and " Blinded by the Light" will fight with hold overs like Spiderman Far from Home, Lion King, Aladdin, and Toy Story 4 for lower slots in the Top Ten.

This pause in blockbusters will end Sept. 5 when the evil clown brings his circus of horror back to town for the second helping of "It."

LIMITED RELEASE PULLMAN 16

FAREWELL

After learning their beloved matriarch has terminal lung cancer, a family opts not to tell her about the diagnosis, instead scheduling an impromptu wedding-reunion back in China. Headstrong and emotional writer Billi rebels against her parents' directive to stay in New York and joins the family as they awkwardly attempt to rekindle old bonds, throw together a wedding that only grandma is actually looking forward to, and surreptitiously say their goodbyes

NEW THIS WEEK

ANGRY BIRDS 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

"Blinded by the Light" is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra) a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of The Boss, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in Springsteen's powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.





GOOD BOYS

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys.

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor and Lucas decide to use Max's dad's drone - which Max is forbidden to touch - to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.

But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls.

47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED

47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju) exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hel

STARTS FRIDAY

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

TRAILER ▶

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













GOOD BOYS R

CAST

DIRECTOR













47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









BLINDED BY THE LIGHT PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE KITCHEN R

CAST

DIRECTOR









BRIAN BANKS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD R

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE LION KING (2019) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE FAREWELL PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









ALADDIN PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Comedy/Drama1 hr. 44 min.Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, Laurence FishburneRichard LinklaterComedy1 hr. 29 min.Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori FrancisLee Eisenberg, Gene StupnitskyHorror1 hr. 29 min.John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin RhamboJohannes RobertsComedy/Drama1 hr. 58 min.Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles ChapmanGurinder ChadhaAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 31 min.Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter DinklageThurop Van Orman, John RiceFamily/Action/Adventure1 hr. 42 min.Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Eva Longoria, Michael PenaJames BobinAction/Adventure/Drama1 hr. 43 min.Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill CampAndrea BerloffDrama1 hr. 39 min.Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Dorian Missick, Xosha RoquemoreTom ShadyacHorror1 hr. 51 min.Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie GanzhornAndre OvredalDrama/Comedy1 hr. 49 min.Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Martin DonovanSimon CurtisAction/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller2 hr. 16 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen MirrenDavid LeitchComedy/Drama2 hr. 41 min.Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota FanningQuentin TarantinoAnimation/Action/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric AndréJon FavreauComedy1 hr. 38 min.Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Jim Liu, Gil Perez-Abraham, Ines LaiminsLulu WangAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy2 hr. 15 min.Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake GyllenhaalJon WattsAction/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical2 hr. 08 min.Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan AcarGuy Ritchie

TIMES WILL BE ADDED FOR ADDITIONAL CINEMAS SOON....