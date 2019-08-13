"Angry Birds" taking on Racing "Hobbs," "Uncaged," "Blinded," and a missing "Bernadette"

 Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Tentpoles have taken a pause. School and University door are swinging open, which means the cinema contends with football Friday or Saturday. 

"Angry Birds II," a family friendly animation, has opened early for an edge on weekend plans. It's battle "Hobbs:" for top of the box. 47 Meters Down Uncaged and Good Boys anticipate to be third and fourth in the derby. "Where'd You go Bernadette" and " Blinded by the Light" will fight with hold overs like Spiderman Far from Home, Lion King, Aladdin, and Toy Story 4 for lower slots in the Top Ten. 

 

This pause in blockbusters will end Sept. 5 when the evil clown brings his circus of horror back to town for the second helping of "It."

FAREWELL

After learning their beloved matriarch has terminal lung cancer, a family opts not to tell her about the diagnosis, instead scheduling an impromptu wedding-reunion back in China. Headstrong and emotional writer Billi rebels against her parents' directive to stay in New York and joins the family as they awkwardly attempt to rekindle old bonds, throw together a wedding that only grandma is actually looking forward to, and surreptitiously say their goodbyes

 NEW THIS WEEK

ANGRY BIRDS 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

 

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

"Blinded by the Light" is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra) a British teen of Pakistani descent, growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of The Boss, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in Springsteen's powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.


GOOD BOYS

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. 
After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor and Lucas decide to use Max's dad's drone - which Max is forbidden to touch - to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door.
But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls.

47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED

47 Meters Down: Uncaged follows the diving adventure of four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju) exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly Great White Sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth of claustrophobic caves and eerie tunnels in search of a way out of their watery hel

 

 

 

STARTS FRIDAY

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

 

Poster of Where'd You Go, BernadetteTRAILER ▶

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE   PG-13

Comedy/Drama 
1 hr. 44 min. 

CAST
Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, Laurence Fishburne

DIRECTOR
Richard Linklater

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D | Reserved1:20PM4:20PM7:15PM9:50PM


Poster of Good BoysTRAILER ▶

GOOD BOYS   R

Comedy 
1 hr. 29 min. 

CAST
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon, Lil Rel Howery, Will Forte, Midori Francis

DIRECTOR
Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:05PM9:25PM


UncagedTRAILER ▶

47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED   PG-13

Horror 
1 hr. 29 min. 

CAST
John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo

DIRECTOR
Johannes Roberts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:30PM5:00PM7:25PM9:45PM

Poster of Blinded by the LightTRAILER ▶

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT   PG-13

Comedy/Drama 
1 hr. 58 min. 

CAST
Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles Chapman

DIRECTOR
Gurinder Chadha

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:30PM

Poster of The Angry Birds Movie 2TRAILER ▶

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2   PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 31 min. 

CAST
Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage

DIRECTOR
Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM6:50PM 3D3:50PM9:20PM

Poster of Dora and the Lost City of GoldTRAILER ▶

DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD   PG

Family/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 42 min. 

CAST
Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Eva Longoria, Michael Pena

DIRECTOR
James Bobin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:00PM

Poster of The KitchenTRAILER ▶

THE KITCHEN   R

Action/Adventure/Drama 
1 hr. 43 min. 

CAST
Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp

DIRECTOR
Andrea Berloff

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM3:35PM6:20PM8:55PM

Poster of Brian BanksTRAILER ▶

BRIAN BANKS   PG-13

Drama 
1 hr. 39 min. 

CAST
Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Dupont, Dorian Missick, Xosha Roquemore

DIRECTOR
Tom Shadyac

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:15PM4:40PM7:05PM9:35PM

Poster of Scary Stories to Tell In The DarkTRAILER ▶

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK     PG-13

Horror 
1 hr. 51 min. 

CAST
Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Natalie Ganzhorn

DIRECTOR
Andre Ovredal

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:30PM4:30PM7:15PM9:50PM

Poster of The Art of Racing in the RainTRAILER ▶

THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN   PG

Drama/Comedy 
1 hr. 49 min. 

CAST
Kevin Costner, Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, Martin Donovan

DIRECTOR
Simon Curtis

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:45PM

Hobbs & ShawTRAILER ▶

FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW   PG-13

Action/Adventure/Comedy/Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 16 min. 

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren

DIRECTOR
David Leitch

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

Poster of Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodTRAILER ▶

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD    R

Comedy/Drama 
2 hr. 41 min. 

CAST
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning

DIRECTOR
Quentin Tarantino

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:40PM5:30PM9:05PM

Poster of The Lion King (2019)TRAILER ▶

THE LION KING (2019)PG

Animation/Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 58 min. 

CAST
Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André

DIRECTOR
Jon Favreau

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM


Poster of The FarewellTRAILER ▶

THE FAREWELL   PG

Comedy 
1 hr. 38 min. 

CAST
Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Jim Liu, Gil Perez-Abraham, Ines Laimins

DIRECTOR
Lulu Wang

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:50PM


Far from HomeTRAILER ▶

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME   PG-13

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy 
2 hr. 15 min. 

CAST
Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal

DIRECTOR
Jon Watts

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:55AM3:05PM6:05PM9:10PM

Poster of AladdinTRAILER ▶

ALADDIN     PG

Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy/Musical 
2 hr. 08 min. 

CAST
Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar

DIRECTOR
Guy Ritchie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM3:00PM5:55PM9:35PM

