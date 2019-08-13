Jail House Rock! Media and Public Invited to Eat, Drink, and be Merry at the Beverly Summer Brew and Wine Festival!

Supporting local history, heritage, and commerce has never tasted so good! Media and community members are invited to eat, drink, and be merry at the 2019 Beverly Heritage Center Summer Brew and Wine Fest.

Featuring live music, a silent auction, free admission to the Beverly Heritage Center museum, food by Frankie’s Pizza, and Local Craft Beer and Wine, the Summer Brew and Wine Festival offers something for people of all backgrounds. In addition to having a great time, you’ll also be supporting a great cause – the restoration of the historic 1841 Randolph County Jail. Proceeds from this year’s Summer Brew and Wine Festival will be put directly toward the restoration of the old jail, whose back yard serves as the venue for this great event.

Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:30-8:30pm (Gates open at 3pm The 1841 Randolph County Jail at the Beverly Heritage Center 4 Court Street, Beverly, WV 26253 Performance Schedule: 3:30pm – Jesse Milnes Band 4:45pm – Jason Hall 6pm – Rachel Franks & Seth Maynard 7:15pm – Soda Pop Gypsies

$20 admission includes all performances; choice of a collectible Historic Beverly wine or beer glass; one free drink; and free admission to the Heritage Center museum.

Filled with music and fun, the Summer Brew and Wine Fest has become a mainstay of the Town of Beverly and the largest annual fundraiser for the preservation and restoration of Beverly’s Historic Downtown District, which is currently focused on restoring the 1841 Jail. Restoration of the jail’s porch was completed in July and plans are now in motion to restore the interior.

The third Randolph County Jail was completed in 1845 and included accommodations for the jailer's family, three cells, and an iron cage used for dangerous prisoners. Even after the courthouse was moved to Elkins, this jail remained the official county jail until the new one was built in Elkins in 1913.