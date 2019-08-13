Summit Elementary Students Begin School Year with Little Free Library

Ashland, KY: Students at Summit Elementary School will be greeted with a Little Free Library as they arrive for the first day of school. Little Free Library is a non-profit organization founded to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

The library was funded by a generous grant provided by the Wal-Mart Supercenter Store #2638 in Ashland, Kentucky. Dr. Sherry Stultz, Associate Professor at Morehead State University, wrote a grant to Wal-Mart to fund the project. The $1,000 grant provided by Wal-Mart was used to fund the purchase of the library as well as over $400 worth of children’s books. Dr. Stultz stated “Providing students with access to free books they can read and share will help encourage them to develop their reading skills.” She noted that many of the books in the library were Caldecott or Newbery Medal winners. Dr. Stultz plans to make a class project for her MSU students to help keep the library stocked with books. She hopes to provide libraries to other area schools in the future.

The library was presented to Mr. Sean Stewart, Principal of Summit Elementary. It is located to the left of the main entrance of the school next to the reflection bench remembering a former SES student, Kylie Stevens. The position of the library outside the school allows students, their parents, and others in the community to access the books at any time.

Finally, Dr. Stultz wanted to offer a special thank you to Jeremy Clayborne of Huntington, West Virginia, for assembling and installing the Little Free Library at Summit Elementary School.