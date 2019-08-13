Tickets on sale for Wild and Wonderful Country Fest

Hometown hero’s The Davisson Brothers Band are proud of their West Virginia roots and have been sharing their music and Appalachian culture with country fans all over the world. Weeks ago, the band performed for a crowd of over 20,000 in Australia while celebrating their #1 hit at radio and #1 video on CMC. Now, they are returning home and bringing A-list, world class talent with them as they host the inaugural Wild and Wonderful Country Fest at Mylan Park in Morgantown, WV on August 23 & 24 . The band has partnered with Southern Entertainment who produce the world’s third largest country music fest (Carolina Country Music Fest) to bring the first of its kind festival to their home state.

HANK WILLIAMS JR. and OLD DOMINION will headline the two-day event, along with a lineup that includes DBB, SCOTTY MCCREERY, DIAMOND RIO, HIGH VALLEY, HOLLY WILLIAMS and TUCKER BEATHARD, plus rising stars like ADAM CRAIG, SEAFORTH, FILMORE and WATERLOO REVIVAL and new talents like JOSH PHILLIPS, BISHOP GUNN, CJ SOLAR, THE JOSEPHINES, SAM WILLIAMS, GYTH RIGDON, CODY PURVIS and KYLIE FREY.

The festival will also feature a one-of-a-kind “Hollar,” celebrating Appalachain culture and local flavor. Holler highlights will include Native American musician/culture specialist Jim Beer; West Virginia folk legend Mike Morningstar; fly fishing pro and host of Fly Rod Chronicles Curtis Fleming; old-time guitar and mandolin master Johnny Staats; archery; turkey-call lessons with two-time NWTF Grand National Turkey-calling champion Chris Walls; Michael Jonathan Woodsongs Radio Hour of Facebook; moonshine speakeasy and even a Pepperoni Roll cook-off.

Attendees can explore the area’s Scots-Irish roots with axe throwing; blacksmithing demonstrations by The Wizard Forge; tattoos and piercing on site; browse the incredible woodwork of Deadwood Creations; marvel over handmade leather footwear and custom accessories by Those Shoes; make their own tie dye apparel, and support local vendors including Talbott Frame Shop, Deep Tissue Massage, Sacred Botanical Co. and more.

Managed by Erv Woolsey (longtime manager for George Strait), the Davisson Brothers Band's music video for new single “Unbreak You” recently premiered on CMT. DBB was named “Ten Artists You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone Country and recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.