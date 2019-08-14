Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Issues Statement on Lawsuit That Attacks West Virginia Coal
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 01:58 Updated 2 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are dead wrong in their interpretation of the Clean Air Act. The CAA was not written to compel one type of energy producer to cross-subsidize another. Neither it nor the Constitution allow the EPA to serve as a central energy planning authority.
“West Virginia will fight this 22-state big government ‘power grab’ lawsuit and advance some of same arguments that helped our 27-state coalition obtain a stay of the so-called Clean Power Plan at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016.
“Those filing today’s lawsuit will ultimately fail at the Supreme Court.”